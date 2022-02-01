Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report $165.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $166.20 million. Alteryx reported sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $527.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.80 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

