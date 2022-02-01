Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

