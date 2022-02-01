Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $14.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224 over the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.