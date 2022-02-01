Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce $89.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.90 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $304.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,585 shares of company stock worth $3,663,687. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRMY opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.