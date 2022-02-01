Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $7.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.55 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.61. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

