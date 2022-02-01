Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.83 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

