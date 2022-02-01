Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Burberry Group (BURBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) recently:

1/26/2022 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($30.25) to GBX 2,280 ($30.65).

1/24/2022 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/21/2022 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,855 ($24.94) to GBX 1,928 ($25.92).

1/20/2022 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,280 ($30.65) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,100 ($28.23).

Shares of BURBY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

