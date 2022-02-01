Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ResMed (RMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ResMed (NYSE: RMD):

1/31/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.

1/28/2022 – ResMed had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00.

1/24/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

1/24/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.

1/13/2022 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $234.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

12/6/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

RMD opened at $228.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.83. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get ResMed Inc alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.