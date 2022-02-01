Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Aron R. English acquired 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $73,330.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393 in the last 90 days. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,803,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

