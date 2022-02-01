Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.25

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

