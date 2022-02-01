AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGO. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

