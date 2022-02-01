AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $36.01 million and approximately $815,366.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

