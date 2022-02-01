Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $3,592,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $1,761,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

