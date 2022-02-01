Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,120,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 54,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,001,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.