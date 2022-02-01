ANON Hits Market Capitalization of $99,663.72 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ANON has a total market cap of $99,663.72 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

