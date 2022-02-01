Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,136% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

About Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

