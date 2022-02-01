Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

AR opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

