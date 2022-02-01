Antiample (XAMP) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Antiample has a market cap of $1.27 million and $464.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Antiample has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00116478 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.