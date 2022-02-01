Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.83. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $216,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.