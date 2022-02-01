APENFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $92.78 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $562.10 million and approximately $92.78 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00116040 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.