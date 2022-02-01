Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

