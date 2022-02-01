Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the quarter. Applied Molecular Transport makes up approximately 24.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 23.45% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $233,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 156.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after buying an additional 106,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

