Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.