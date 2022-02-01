AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 3.6% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of AppLovin worth $35,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,939,193 shares of company stock valued at $727,241,023 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

APP opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.