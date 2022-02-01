APY.Finance One Day Volume Hits $214,816.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $214,816.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,012,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

