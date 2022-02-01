Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

