Arbidex One Day Volume Reaches $63,129.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $64,682.36 and approximately $63,129.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

