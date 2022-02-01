ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

ARCB traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 202.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

