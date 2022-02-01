Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $3.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

