Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 268,249 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 2,790,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $75.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

