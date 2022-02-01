Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.77

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.77 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 89.06 ($1.20). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 70,915 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($15,125.03).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.