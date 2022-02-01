Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.85

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 49659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

