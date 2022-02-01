Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

