Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 8.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,395 shares of company stock worth $21,399,897. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

