Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 216,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 125,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,383. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

