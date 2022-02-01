ArGoApp Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.23 or 0.07176575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,513.87 or 0.99774201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006833 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

