Arion (ARION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Arion has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $41,663.00 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.43 or 0.07159047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.99 or 1.00200796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,435,886 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

