Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Strattec Security accounts for 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Strattec Security worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Strattec Security Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

