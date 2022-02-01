Aristides Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

