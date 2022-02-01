Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

About Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. The firm operates through the following segments: The Americas; Australia and New Zealand; International Class III; and Digital. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems.

