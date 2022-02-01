Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,481 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $258.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

