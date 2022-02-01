Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,222 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

