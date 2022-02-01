Arosa Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Arosa Capital Management LP cut its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,331 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of Beam Global worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 3,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $71.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.