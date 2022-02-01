Arosa Capital Management LP Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Arosa Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Willdan Group worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

WLDN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.