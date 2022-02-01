Arosa Capital Management LP Has $4.23 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 1.02% of American Superconductor worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,592. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

