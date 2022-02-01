Arosa Capital Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 482,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 8,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,543. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

