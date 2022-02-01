Arosa Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Arosa Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269,711 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Azure Power Global worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,074. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

