Arosa Capital Management LP Takes $1.67 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

