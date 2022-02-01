Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Cap of $530,754.98

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $530,754.98 and $971.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.99 or 0.07150655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00286868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.22 or 0.00736470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010003 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00373739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00236071 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,235,469 coins and its circulating supply is 12,190,925 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

