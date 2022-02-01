Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

